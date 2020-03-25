Deadpool, Deleted Scene a la Kenny Rogers

Share it:

On March 20 the mythical died Kenny rogers at eighty-one years old. Singer-songwriter and actor born in Houston, Texas, left an indelible mark on American culture.

One of the fundamental voices of country, she had one of her biggest hits in 1978 when she published the song ‘The Gambler', written by Don Schlitz in 1976, and that inspired and was the main theme of the television movie ‘The player’(Dick Lowry, 1980), in which the singer was the protagonist.

Precisely that theme was chosen in the wild ‘Deadpool’(Tim Miller, 2016) for the protagonist to hum as he settled a couple of ideas on the ill-fated body of the villain in the story.

For different reasons, that idea ended up being rejected but, thanks to Ryan Reynolds, we have been able to recover it in a fun and excellent tribute to the good of Kenny rogers. Inside 'The Gambler’!

How well the excessive and caricatured violence against country feels, it must be recognized. ‘Deadpool’Swept away, and thanks to her we could see‘Deadpool 2’(David Leitch, 2018) a couple of years later and up to‘Once upon a time Deadpool’, A shortened version suitable for minors with the only and licit, although blushing, purpose of raising an extra million.

With Disney now being responsible for the hero, we'll see how far ‘Deadpool 3’Keep going and soak us in blood again. Hopefully, if only for profitability, the bigmouth mercenary can continue to do his thing.