Deadpool creator reveals secret behind Stan Lee's cameo in film

The cameos of Stan Lee They have always been part of the magic of the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The legendary comic creator made more than 60 In total, including Deadpool, where we saw him visiting a strip club.

Lee played a fun DJ in the first installment of Deadpool, but the curious thing about this scene is the way it was shot, since the legend of Marvel he filmed himself from home to participate in this cameo.

This has been revealed Rob Liefeld, creator of Deadpool, in a video posted by the ComicBook news portal. According to him, Stan Lee was recorded using a green screen and, later, the magic of the cinema made us see him in a strip club as the star DJ.

"And here we go to the biggest cameo of all time," says Liefeld during a conversation he made with Brandon Davis from ComicBook. "It was recorded in isolation and then they mixed it up at the strip club." This was one of the last cameos Lee left us, though his legacy will remain alive forever.

