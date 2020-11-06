Deadpool: could the protagonist of Undead Unlucky beat the Mercerario Chatterone?

One of the strongest characters in the Marvel Universe is Deadpool, immortal anti-hero capable of defeating any opponent. To kill him, we would need another unstoppable mercenary, practically his double. This role belongs to Andy, protagonist of the Undead Unlucky manga.

Killing Deadpool is an impossible task for Marvel heroes, but Andy, the Japanese counterpart of the Chatty Mercenary, could be successful in this arduous mission. The two they have practically the same powers; who would win in their hypothetical clash?

Both Deadpool and Andy suffered the worst injuries: from being beheaded, to being blown up in the air. However, both have always survived with relative ease thanks to their immortality. The main difference between the two regarding their regenerative powers lies in the speed with which they heal from wounds. If Deadpool needs time, Andy is able to instantly heal from any kind of mutilation.

On the purely physical side, however, Deadpool boasts more experience in combat. Throughout his career as a mercenary Deadpool has shown that he has mastered several martial arts, as well as being a skilled swordsman and marksman. On the contrary, Andy uses easily predictable techniques, which could be dodged by any superhero. On the other hand, Andy possesses an indestructible sword, which would benefit him in a sword fight.

From a psychological point of view the two are quite similar. Both Deadpool and Andy are two reckless characters, able to take great risks in order to gain an advantage over their opponents. But Wade Wilson’s intelligence could catch Undead Unluck’s protagonist off guard.

Ultimately, who would triumph between the two? Both Deadpool and Andy they are immortal, so in a clash between them no one could really call themselves the winner. Who do you prefer? Undead Unlucky was awarded the Tsugi Ni Kuru Manga 2020. Let’s find out how Deadpool could be introduced in the MCU.