'Deadpool 3' will be produced from 20th Century Studios

After the merger of Disney with Fox, the character's fans are excited to see him with the Avengers, but they have also feared that the bigmouth mercenary changed the style with which we met him at his premiere. There has been much discussion about whether Disney will be willing to give 'Deadpool 3' an R rating, according to the previous films released in 2016 and 2018, very different from the MCU's mood, much more familiar.

The last word on the subject comes from one of the scriptwriters Rhett Reese, and seem to be 100% sure that the third installment will continue in the line of the first. tapes starring Wade Wilson. And there is a good reason: 'Deadpool 3' will not be released under the label of Marvel Studios or Disney, but as part of the new banner of the house, 20th Century Studios.

"Absolutely it will be, because I don't think it's under the Disney banner. Nor do I think that when you go to see 'Deadpool 3' the Magic Castle appears at the beginning. I think it's going to be under Fox's protection, so yes "

Reese refers to the renowned 20th Century Studios, which are now at Disney. Despite the loss of Fox's name, it seems that Mickey Mouse's company will continue to use its new studio to engage in projects that may not fit the typical Disney image. Something that makes a lot of sense, given that even the CEO of Disney, Bob Iger, has been in favor of maintaining Deadpool's R rating since day one.

In any case, Reynolds himself announced in December that 'Deadpool 3' is officially in process. Although there is no director yet, David Leitch, in charge of the second, has expressed interest in retaking the character, who is expected to see him in the new production as soon as possible. Multiple sources suggest that it could possibly fill the space of the Marvel premieres in October 2022.

It seems almost confirmed that the R classification will remain in force, but we will have to wait for what is confirmed from the study. At the moment the details about the project are quite scattered. But there are many and many who want to see Ryan Reynolds in action again in his red and black suit.