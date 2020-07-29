Deadpool 3: when is filming? Ryan Reynolds jokes about Marvel production

Share it:

For years fans of Deadpool they waited for the third film of the saga, but apparently the Marvel she is keeping her most unruly son for more opportune moments, focusing exclusively on the upcoming Phase 4. Or at least that's what the major wants to make believe! Well yes, because to unveil, ironically, the truth about the delay is Ryan Reynolds.

The actor and performer of Wade Wilson has in fact shared on his Twitter account a video that explains unequivocally the reasons for the delay. In fact, at the release of the first Deadpool in 2016 there was a leak of unpublished images of characters and action scenes and since then Reynolds himself would be engaged in a frantic hunt for the manager, an activity that he said would make him impossible to shoot the third movie.

"This is why the next Deadpool movie takes so long to arrive, I'm still trying to solve this mystery. Happy leak-versario to everyone! " the actor wrote to comment on the video, which you can find below.

Obviously, the truth is quite different, but it is known that Reynolds never fails to joke and it does not matter whether it is with the fans or with his friend Hugh Jackman. Currently, the situation is very delicate and if there are those who, like the creator of the comic book Rob Liefeld, bet that Deadpool 3 will never happen, some recent rumors would even like Michael Bay in negotiations to direct Deadpool 3.