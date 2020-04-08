'Deadpool 3': the return of the bigmouth mercenary

Share it:

Ryan Reynolds is already one with Deadpool. The line that separates the character from the actor has become very very fine, so much so that they even share the same humor, and it would not be very surprising to see Reynolds one day walking down the street dressed as Wade Wilson.

The first two installments of the so-called 'Mercenary Bocazas' have been a real box office success, especially among young people, and have managed to make Deadpool a world-famous anti-hero, not only by fans of Marvel comics. And, especially given the success of the sequel, it was normal for a third party to be on the way. But Disney's purchase of Fox brought everything to the uncertain terrain of the stand-by.

For a long time there was talk about a third part focused more on X-Force. And now the director of the second installment, David Leitch, has talked about a possible 'Deadpool 3':

"Everybody wants to do it. So if I'm ever asked to do Deadpool 3, my answer will be, 'Damn, yeah.' But I think a lot of things are happening because of the Fox-Disney deal and what the Marvel world after Endgame. When the dust settles, let's hope Deadpool lives. It's quite ironic, isn't it? "

Ryan Reynolds He wants to bring the same creative team back, but Kevin Feige has other plans, and is already considering possible substitutes. Who sounds louder? Chris McKenna Y Erik Sommers, screenwriters for 'Ant-Man and the Wasp', or Taika Waititi.

What is the release date for 'Deadpool 3'? And your synopsis? And the cast? When will we have a trailer or images from the film?

'Deadpool 3' Release date

It seems that we will have to wait a bit to see Wade Wilson on the big screen again. The release date of 'Deadpool 3' is still unclear. The writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick They have already stated that, if a movie from 'Deadpool 3' were to come, 'X-Force' would come first, that group of misfits we met in 'Deadpool 2'.

"According to the timeline we've established, 'X-Force' will be next, before 'Deadpool 3'. It will be 'Iron Man 1', 'Iron Man 2', 'The Avengers', 'Iron Man 3' That model. We'll see 'Deadpool 3' when the time comes, but right now, the next thing will be 'X-Force'. "

But recently Ryan Reynolds has said that they are already working on the script for 'Deadpool 3', and the news of the cancellation of 'X-Force' came out, so … what are we left with? Also, Jeremy Conrad, well-known tweet who is usually right with his firsts about Marvel, has highlighted that the production continues … and that it could start filming in 2021 …

'Deadpool 3' Synopsis

The synopsis for 'Deadpool 3' is quite difficult to guess, since we do not have much data yet, except that Ryan Reynolds has warned that it will be "totally different" from what we have seen so far. Will Cable have something to do … and time travel, as we saw at the end of 'Deadpool 2'?

Cable's daughter, Hope, It has a lot to say (at least in the comics) in the future of mutants. Is the idea to play with several timelines and go back to the past, to Cable's life? Or will we just see a Deadpool introduced to the MCU, along with the rest of Marvel superheroes?

'Deadpool 3' Cast

Ryan Reynolds will remain Deadpool for as long as he can … and more. There is no other person who can make this character right now. The public already has him assimilated, and it is difficult to change him now. And the actor also wants to continue playing it.

Josh Brolin and Zazie Beetz could return to the franchise as Cable and Domino, in addition to Colossus (Stefan Kapičić), Negasonic (Brianna Hildebrand), Yukio (Shioli Kutsuna) and Russell (Julian Dennison). Will we ever see Peter (Rob Delaney) or two characters who died in 'Deadpool 2': Broken Star (Lewis Tan) or Zeitgeist (Bill Skarsgård)?

Morena Baccarin, Deadpool's wife could also return. But the most difficult thing will be getting Wolverine to appear with the face of Hugh jackmanWhich is the only thing Ryan Reynolds wants to achieve. As for the director, there is still no information about it.

Zazie Beetz He has spoken recently, saying he would be surprised if his character, Domino, only appeared in one movie. Do you already know something and can't tell us anything yet?

'Deadpool 3' Director

The director is still unclear, and both Kevin Feige and Ryan Reynolds are taking different paths. While Reynolds wants to bring back the creative team from the previous two installments, Feige wants to pull someone from the house, already known to the Marvelita Universe. Among the names sound Taika Waititi, or the writers of 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' Chris McKenna Y Erik Sommers.

'Deadpool 3' Trailer

For now, we don't have a trailer for 'Deadpool 3', reason why it will be necessary to hope to that there are more novelties of this new delivery of the Mercenary Bocazas.

'Deadpool 3' Screenshots

For now, we have no images of 'Deadpool 3'.