'Deadpool 3': the return of the bigmouth mercenary

Ryan Reynolds is already one with Deadpool. The line that separates the character from the actor has become very very thin, so much so that they share the same humor, and it would not be very surprising to see Reynolds one day walking the street dressed in Wade Wilson.

The first two installments of the well-known as 'Mercenario Bocazas' have been a real box office success, especially among young people, and have managed to make Deadpool a world-famous anti-hero, not only for fans of Marvel comics. And, especially given the success of the sequel, it was normal for a third to be on the way. But the purchase of Fox by Disney led everything to the uncertain terrain of the stand-by.

For a long time there was talk about a third more focused on X-Force. And now the director of the second installment, David Leitch, He talked about a possible 'Deadpool 3':

"Everyone wants to do it. So, if you ever ask me to do Deadpool 3, my answer will be: 'Fuck, yes.' But I think a lot of things are happening because of the Fox-Disney agreement and how it will be Marvel's world after Endgame. When the dust settles, let's hope Deadpool lives. It's quite ironic, isn't it? "

But he has not been the only one to speak. Promoting 'Poker', Zazie Beetz He has also talked about 'Deadpool 3'. When asked by a reporter about whether she would be surprised if her Domino character had only been for one movie, she responded with a blunt "YES". I mean … does that mean that Zazie had a contract for several more deliveries? Is that contract in force?

What is the release date of 'Deadpool 3'? And his synopsis? And the cast? When will we have a trailer or images of the movie?

'Deadpool 3' Release Date

It seems that we will have to wait a bit to see Wade Wilson again on the big screen. The release date of 'Deadpool 3' is still not clear. The writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick They have already affirmed that, if a movie of 'Deadpool 3' came, first would come 'X-Force', that group of misfits that we met in 'Deadpool 2'.

"According to the chronology we have established, 'X-Force' will be the following, before 'Deadpool 3'. It will be type 'Iron Man 1', 'Iron Man 2', 'The Avengers', 'Iron Man 3' That model. We'll see 'Deadpool 3' when it's time, but right now, the next thing will be 'X-Force'. "

But recently Ryan Reynolds has said that they are already working on the script of 'Deadpool 3', and the news of the cancellation of 'X-Force' came out, so … what do we keep? Further, Jeremy Conrad, well-known tweeter which is usually right with its primitives about Marvel, has stressed that the production continues … and that it could start shooting in 2021 …

'Deadpool 3' Synopsis

The synopsis of 'Deadpool 3' is quite complicated to guess, since we don't have much data yet, except that Ryan Reynolds has warned that it will be "totally different" from what we have seen so far. Does Cable have anything to do with it … and time travel, as we saw at the end of 'Deadpool 2'?

Cable's daughter, Hope, It has a lot to say (at least in the comics) in the future of mutants. Will the idea be to play with several timelines and return to the past, to Cable's life? Or will we simply see a Deadpool introduced in the MCU, along with the rest of Marvel superheroes?

'Deadpool 3' Cast

Ryan Reynolds will remain Deadpool for as long as he can … and more. There is no other person who can make this character right now. The public has already assimilated him, and it is difficult to change him now. And the actor also wants to continue interpreting it.

Josh Brolin and Zazie Beetz could return to the franchise as Cable and Domino, in addition to Colossus (Stefan Kapičić), Negasonic (Brianna Hildebrand), Yukio (Shioli Kutsuna) and Russell (Julian Dennison). Will we ever see Peter (Rob Delaney) or two characters that died in 'Deadpool 2': Broken Star (Lewis Tan) or Zeitgeist (Bill Skarsgård)?

Morena Baccarin, Deadpool's wife could also come back. But the most difficult thing will be to get Wolverine to appear with the face of Hugh Jackman, which is the only thing Ryan Reynolds wants to achieve. As for the director, there is still no information about it.

Zazie Beetz He has spoken recently, saying he would be surprised that his character, Domino, only appeared in one movie. Do you know something now and can't tell us anything yet?

'Deadpool 3' Director

The director is still unclear, but presumably, if the film went ahead, it would be David Leitch, who was the director of 'Deadpool 2'. But of course, it would always depend on Marvel. Do youCan you imagine a 'Deadpool' directed by the Russo brothers?

'Deadpool 3' Trailer

For now, We don't have a trailer for 'Deadpool 3', so we will have to wait for more news of this new installment of the Bocazas Mercenary.

'Deadpool 3' Images

For now, we have no images of 'Deadpool 3'.