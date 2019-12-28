'Deadpool 3' is already in development, according to Ryan Reynolds

Share it:

Disney is for everyone. It has always been this way and it seems that this is going to continue. The company has managed to modernize the fair without pissing off any group or any political spectrum. The queer-baiting of 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' or the inclusion of the black captain in 'Frozen 2' would be the two most recent examples. Disney moves with caution, with steps calculated to comply on one side and the other. But its contents always have to be admissible for all types of audiences. This will be the case on their Disney + platform, where they have promised that all content will be familiar and suitable for all the spectators of the house. For that brand image, When Disney took Fox, we all feared the end of the company's thugs What would be of 'Deadpool 3'?

Although the unleveled and insolent character of the hero of Ryan Reynolds did not seem to fit at all with the Disney image, if something characterizes Micky's mouse house more than his familiar air, it is his business vision. The company would not miss the opportunity for a new installment of 'Deadpool' seen the success of the previous two. The problem was, of course, if this third part would have the same adult tone that made the first two parties succeed.

Ryan Reynolds, which never disappoints, has appeared very Christmas in the program 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' to give very good news to every fan of 'Deadpool'.

We are working on it right now along with the entire team. Now we are in Marvel, which is suddenly entering the big leagues. It is crazy. Yes, we are working on it.

Yes, 'Deadpool 3' is underway. That is already a fact. Now, the question of whether the spirit will continue to be respected will have to wait until the day of its premiere, so that we can verify it. For now, we have some reasons to believe in it. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick will repeat as screenwriters and assured Digital Spy that Marvel would respect the R rating.

Marvel has promised us to continue working on the R-rated universe of 'Deadpool'. We hope you will also let us enter the MCU a bit and play in that big sandbox.

If, finally, Disney fulfills what it seems it has promised and we have the Deadpool that we all know integrated in Marvel the result can be explosive. We will have to wait for 'Deadpool 3' to confirm it. For now, the film is only in pre-production phase and filming date is still unknown.