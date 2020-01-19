Deadly Premonition 2: the CEO of Rising Star Games promises news soon

Share it:

Interviewed by GameReactor.es, the managing director of Rising Star Games, Ed Valiente, has promised to share news soon regarding Deadly Premonition 2 A Blessing in Disguise, the dark-colored adventure of Marvelous in development for Nintendo Switch.

In offering updates on the development stage of this important project, the CEO of Rising Star Games assures us that the work on the title is proceeding quickly and that he is in a playable version: he himself claims to have it tried for about an hour and being impressed by it.

According to Valiente, the developers of Deadly Premonition 2 will soon return to the media scene to share more information on survival horror, perhaps through a video with cinematic scenes and gameplay clips that help us to outline the narrative contours of the story that we will live interpreting the 'FBI agent Aliyah Davis.

While not revealing any further details on the plot or gameplay of the Deadly Premonition sequel, the Rising Star Games boss refers to the "close working contact with Nintendo of America and Nintendo of Europe" and, in doing so, feeds the rumors about the possible arrival within the next few weeks of a Nintendo Direct dedicated to this and other games coming, perhaps, exclusively on Switch during 2020.