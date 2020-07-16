Deadly Premonition 2: technical problems and controversy about the trans characters, Swery apologizes

Share it:

Deadly Premonition 2 A Blessing in Disguise was released last Friday on Nintendo Switch, the game of Swery65 has however been received negatively by critics and the public, due to numerous technical problems that affect the final experience, as confirmed also by the analysis of Digital Foundry.

The famous newspaper mentions numerous technical limitations including the extremely dancer framerate (in some cases the game runs at 2fps, yes you read that right, not 20fps, just two frames per second) such as to make Deadly Premonition 2 unplayable at different times, also bugs and glitches are on the agenda, the engine is poorly optimized and in general the technical sector is evaluated in an extremely negative way. Rising Star Games has made it known that a patch could arrive soon but according to Digital Foundry the situation is not destined to change radically.

Deadly Premonition 2 also ended up in the eye of the hurricane also for a controversy related to representation of transgender characters, with references to the first name in some dialogues, a situation that forced Hidetaka Suehiro to apologize publicly: "Dear Deadly Premonition fans, I want to apologize to you. Some friends made me understand that I may have hurt the transgender community with my game and I apologize, I absolutely didn't want to do it. We will revise some scenes from an export team on issues related to inclusiveness and I will immediately rewrite these sequences. I wrote the script and therefore I apologize to anyone who felt offended, do not hate the characters of Deadly Premonition 2, it is only my fault."