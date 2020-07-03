Deadly Premonition 2 ready to terrify: the introductory sequence of the game

Share it:

With Deadly Premonitions 2 coming to Nintendo Switch, the development team offers players a little taste of what awaits them in this new and disturbing adventure.

In view of the launch of Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise, the Toybox team has indeed published the entire introductory sequence of the psychological thriller coming to the Nintendo console. Among shades that fade into an always appreciated mix of whites, reds and blacks, thekinematic opening offers enveloping music accompanied by intriguing fades. As per tradition, the movie can be viewed directly at the opening of this news: what do you think?

Recall that Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise will unfold long two different timelines. One of these, set five years before the events narrated in the first chapter, will feature Special Agent Morgan. The second, which takes place nine years after Deadly Premonition, will instead put the players in the shoes of thespecial agent Davis. In the course of their investigations, both will face disturbing events.

For players who want to refresh their memory pending the debut of this second chapter, we point out that on the pages of Everyeye there is a rich special dedicated to the story of Deadly Premonition, edited by Stefano Calzati.