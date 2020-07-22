Deadly Premonition 2 between frame rate problems and transphobic content: here is the patch

Share it:

Representing his development team, Hidetaka "Swery" Suehiro intervenes on social networks to confirm the launch of the first patch of Deadly Premonition 2. The update in question, already downloadable on Nintendo Switch by those who own the game, aims to correct the problems of framerates and transphobic contents.

The Japanese author who oversaw the development of Deadly Premonition 2 A Blessing in Disguise together with Marvelous is Rising Star Games accompanies the announcement of the publication of the update with a comment in which he apologizes for what happened and asks fans a little patience to solve the other problems of the title.

According to Swery, the first patch of Deadly Premonition 2 corrects the most annoying bugs and glitches, decreases the cases more serious drops in frame rates reported by first-time buyers and change those portions of the plot and of dialogues which triggered the controversy over trans characters and transphobic content. As specified by Swery himself, these changes should not affect the original vision of the development team and what is defined as "the essence of the game".

Further corrective actions on the framerate will be made by the developers through the next patches. Waiting to receive new information in this regard from the authors led by Suehiro, we leave you in the company of our review of Deadly Premonition 2 between genius and madness on Switch.