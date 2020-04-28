Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise release date revealed

Share it:

One of the exclusives that Nintendo Switch will receive this year is Deadly Premonition: A Blessing in Disguise, the second installment of the cult saga created by Hidetaka Suehiro, "Swery65". Nintendo's hybrid console will be the first to receive this title and will do so next July 10th, as Rising Star Games has just announced.

Those forecasters who want to play from the first moment can even download the game in advance from the Nintendo eShop. Due to this announcement, a new trailer has been released that summarizes some of the characteristics of this game that, despite its nomenclature, is considered "prequel and sequel"

We will return to control the bipolar Detective York to reveal the mysteries of serial murders that occurred in Le Carré, a small Louisiana town, once a peaceful town. As always, one of the hallmarks will not be missing and we will be able to tour an open world set this time in present-day Boston, with an ingame clock that opens or blocks certain events of the game that we can only play at specific times, adding now this concept of travel back in time through the memories of a former FBI agent.

York Returns: Return as York, the FBI special agent starring in the original installment of the game, and experience a totally new mysterious murder.

Prequel and sequel: A historical investigation to solve the murder case in Le Carré.

Adventure in the open world: Travel through the city of Le Carré on foot or by skateboard.

Minigames: Bowling, Bayou Ride, Skateboard Challenge and more.

Customization: Players can customize their character and upgrade their skateboard to make it faster and can perform more difficult tricks.

It should be remembered that those who are not familiar with the first installment and are interested, also have Deadly Premonition Origins available on Nintendo Switch to have the complete pack. It is currently reduced by 50% until Sunday, May 17, at 11:59 p.m. Spanish time.