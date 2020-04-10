         'Dead to Me': Season 2 trailer for Netflix series announces its release date

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

'Dead to Me' was one of the best surprises he didn't give Netflix in 2019, but it is also true that he was missing that last step to be able to talk about it as a great series. Soon he will have the opportunity to find it with the second season that now presents his trailer. In addition, it sets a date for his return: the May 8.

Things get even more complicated for Jen and Judy

The second season starts right where it was with the first, with the duo formed by Jen and Judy doing the impossible to keep their secrets buried. The arrival of a new visitor to the town and the investigations of Detective Pérez will force them to take drastic measures to protect themselves and their loved ones.

As expected, Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini They will return to give life to the two great protagonists of 'Dead to Me'. In addition, the signing of Natalie Morales to give life to a woman who will befriend Judy.

In addition, Netflix has also released the poster for this second season, in which a curious game is made with the glasses of wine that the two protagonists of the series are drinking. I leave it below: