         'Dead to Me': Season 2 trailer for Netflix series announces its release date

April 10, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
'Dead to Me' was one of the best surprises he didn't give Netflix in 2019, but it is also true that he was missing that last step to be able to talk about it as a great series. Soon he will have the opportunity to find it with the second season that now presents his trailer. In addition, it sets a date for his return: the May 8.

Things get even more complicated for Jen and Judy

The second season starts right where it was with the first, with the duo formed by Jen and Judy doing the impossible to keep their secrets buried. The arrival of a new visitor to the town and the investigations of Detective Pérez will force them to take drastic measures to protect themselves and their loved ones.


The 11 best series of 2020 ... so far

As expected, Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini They will return to give life to the two great protagonists of 'Dead to Me'. In addition, the signing of Natalie Morales to give life to a woman who will befriend Judy.

READ:  Trailer and poster of the new Movistar + series

In addition, Netflix has also released the poster for this second season, in which a curious game is made with the glasses of wine that the two protagonists of the series are drinking. I leave it below:

Dead To Me Poster

