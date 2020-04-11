'Dead To Me' season 2 already has a premiere date on Netflix

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We are in luck, and we are consuming so many series and movies online that all the upcoming releases are happy for us. Even more considering the amount of stopped filming and release delays that we are having.

Netflix just announced the return of 'Dead To Me'. The series starring Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate He will return in May with his second season, almost a year after the first one will debut. It will be the next May 8 so some of us may still be quarantined and it helps us to rejoice a little these days.

Recall that the series about the curious friendship of these two widows, full of charm and mystery, was very well received by fans, who were soon conquered by the doses of black humor and charisma of their two protagonists, Jen and Judy. And critics, with 85% on Rotten Tomatoes, were not far behind either. With 10 half-hour episodes, it is expected that the series returns with the same number of chapters and duration to continue with the mysteries and laughter. 'Dare To Me' season 2, May 8 on Netflix Spain.