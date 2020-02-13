Dead Static Drive: Grand Theft Cthulhu, GTA meets the Lovecraft creature

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Let's start to discover Dead Static Drive, a particular survival game that the developers have defined "Grand Theft Cthulhu", a hybrid between the mechanics of GTA and the atmosphere of Lovecraft.

Dead Static Drive is a very interesting project developed by the Australian Fanclub team, a game that seems to pay homage to the origins of Grand Theft Auto, without forgetting more or less explicit quotations to the universe of Cthulhu created by H.P. Lovecraft. First work definitely impactful, the game is still without a launch date but ideally we can hope for a launch between 2020 and 2021.

To find out more, we refer you to our preview of Dead Static Drive which closes with decidedly positive wishes: "At first glance, the project by the Australian boys from Fanclub seems to pay homage, as well as the origins of the Rockstar series, to a long course of multimedia productions that make horror-colored road trips their reason for being. Between Supernatural and State of Decay, the game created by Mike Blackney could breach the hearts of fans: success will depend mainly on the value of the playful mix, the variety of situations and the narrative quality, which will catapult us into an America on the edge of the apocalypse. "

And what do you think of Dead Static Drive? Did the game intrigue you? Tell us about it in the space below dedicated to comments!