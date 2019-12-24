Dead Cells: The Legacy Update allows you to load all previous versions of the game

Share it:

Dead Cells, from the release date to today, has received 15 updates, each of which has introduced many changes to the balance and gameplay as well as a series of new contents. Now Motion Twin, taking advantage of the festive period, has released a new patch called "The Legacy Update".

The Legacy Update will allow all players to upload any of the available versions of Dead Cells, from the days of early access to today, thus retracing the entire evolution of the title. In this way users will be able to switch between updates and they will have the opportunity to dwell on their favorite "phase". For a game that has received so many updates it is a real opportunity. Motion Twin has also released a number of tips for back up your saves, in case they were lost over time, also adding the daily backup on SteamCloud.

A great way to film the title ahead of the first paid DLC, titled The Bad Seed, which will be released early next year. Dead Cells, available on PC, Xbox One, PS4, Switch and mobile systems, has been very successful reaching 2.5 million copies sold.