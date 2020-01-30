Dead Cells: here is the launch trailer for the new DLC entitled "The Bad Seed"

Share it:

Motion Twin developers have released the launch trailer for the new DLC from Dead Cells, titled "The Bad Seed"which will introduce new maps, weapons and unpublished bossfights, arriving on February 11 on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

Specifically, the launch trailer for The Bad Seed presents the new area ofArboretum which will allow players to visit the new regions of the Swamp and the Heart of the Swamp. The DLC will also introduce a new boss in the early stages of the game, thus encouraging players who have already faced the adventure. In addition, the update will be accompanied by a series of new weapons, including a massive sickle, a significant amount of unpublished enemies and brand new artifacts.

The expansion will come simultaneously on all platforms with the patch 1.6. The developers decided to temporarily abandon the formula of the free update and to propose The Bad Seed at a price of $ 4.99 with the aim of guaranteeing the studio the liquidity to continue to adequately support the title and to work, presumably, on the sequel to Dead Cells 2.

