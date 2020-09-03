Technology

Dead by Daylight gets a makeover ahead of the nextgen: The Realm Beyond unveiled

September 3, 2020
The developers of Behavior Interactive confirm the arrival of Dead by Daylight on PS5 and Xbox Series X and announce that they are working on a complete restyling that will involve all versions of their famous horror in asymmetric multiplayer.

The intervention promised by the Canadian authors, therefore, will not only be graphic but will consist of one profound reformulation game mechanics and content accessible by users, with surprises that will involve all systems.

In looking to the future, Behavior presents The Realm Beyond as an update that will contribute to making the playful offer of the title even more stratified. The first part of the update will be available fromSeptember 8 and will involve Springwood and Yamaoka Estate, bringing with it a more realistic lighting system, new polygonal models for the scenarios and more defined textures.

The process of graphic and content revision of Dead by Daylight will continue in the coming months and will extend to the nextgen with the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 versions: users of the new Microsoft and Sony consoles will be able to continue their adventure in dark colors and access a free updates to further improve the horror graphics sector.

