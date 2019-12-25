De Jong: "De Ligt could come to Barcelona in a few years"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Dutch footballer Frenkie de Jong suggested Tuesday that the defender of Juventus Matthijs de Ligt, with whom he shared a team at Ajax, could eventually come to Barcelona Soccer Club.

"He made the decision (when he went to Juventus) and, in general, he is doing well in Turin," said midfielder culé in an interview with the Dutch newspaper "De Telegraaf", "but that does not mean that I could come to Barcelona in a few years ”.

De Ligt signed for the Italian team last summer and set aside the speculations that placed him in the Catalan club, but his errors in defense have led him to be questioned in Italy.

Beyond the wanderings of his former partner, De Jong positively valued his first half year in the culé set, although he warned that the team "has to improve."

"Sometimes we are too changing. We make a very nice game and then you ask yourself, a meeting later, where is that good game, ”he said.

De Jong doesn't mind playing in a slightly different position than he had in Ajax. “My versatility is an advantage, as the coach says. Now I play mainly on the left in the center of the field, also because Arthur (Melo) is injured. I am especially happy to have played a lot in these first months", said.

The player was self-critical and said he has not yet reached his full potential in Spain. “I have been able to demonstrate my qualities on some occasions, But I can do much better. Here I am not as dominant as in Ajax. In my current position I have to score more goals and give assists, ”said De Jong.

He indicated that "he never" hesitated to sign for Barcelona when the occasion presented itself and explained that he shares costumes "with very big players", as with the winner of six Golden Balls Lionel Messi.

“I never get the feeling that he approaches others differently because he is the best soccer player in the world. He is not in the locker room calling others or shouting all the time. His interaction with me and with the other players of the team is very normal, ”De Jong explained.