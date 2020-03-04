D&D and ONE PIECE meet. Whitebeard makes her debut in the fantasy role-playing game

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There are many, all over the world, fans of role-playing games like Dungeons & Dragons, better known by the acronym D&D. So we should not be surprised if among these there are also many lovers of anime and manga, who enjoys spending their evenings with friends in roleplaying in invented worlds and with characters created by them.

Just this union, the meeting between D&D and one of the main souls of the last twenty years, one piece, has meant that one of the most loved and best managed characters than the master Oda has realized it is finished in role-playing, in a world invented by some fan's mind.

To witness this encounter between the fantasy world of role-playing and the pirate world of One Piece is the character sheet (among other things well done and of great quality) that the Reddit user, ProfessorInMaths, has inserted on the platform and that you can see in every detail at the bottom of this article. As evidenced by the photo, by the name "Edward Newgate" and from the title "Status sheet for One Piece emperors: White beard" it is clear that the world created by Echiro Oda, or at least some of his characters, ended up in a campaign created by some kids from somewhere in the world. It will certainly not be the first case of the genre, nor the last, but it is not often that you see a D&D card of a One Piece character so well done, complete with statistics, class, moves and abilities.

If you don't know Whitebeard (and I believe that if you are to read this article it's not like that) you only know that it's a legend in the world created by the master Oda. One of those pirates who together with Goal D. Roger made the history of the series. A pirate with superhuman strength and boundless power. A character so immense that his death resounded all over the world, especially for the way he died: on his feet. Even after being repeatedly hit and run over by cannonballs he refused to collapse on the ground, expiating his last breath clinging to the spear.

Whitebeard, therefore, is a legend and now he is also preparing to conquer the D&D world created by ProfessorInMaths user and friends.

What do you think of the character card inspired and modeled on the legendary pirate of One Piece? Let us know below in the comments.

Minks are real. Carrot in sulong form appears in a breathtaking cosplay.