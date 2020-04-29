General News

 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 5 × 11: Ship Broken Promo

April 29, 2020
Maria Rivera
Picture of Legends of Tomorrow 5x11: Ship Broken

The same as "The Flash"yesterday we also had a new episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, leaving behind a preview of the next chapter after him, which will air on Tuesday, May 5.

After the events of last night's episode, the entire team of Legends are eager to make use of the Loom of Fate, which they have been following for so long, but they must first determine who they want to bring first. However, the promo of the chapter does not move so much in this line, but in the "new members" that are in the Waverider ship

SECOND CHANCES – Everyone is eager to use the Loom of Fate, but the team must decide who they want to bring back first, leaving Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) to have a difficult choice. Sara (Caity Lotz) struggles to understand what has happened to her and with the help of Constantine (Matt Ryan) and Ava (Jes Macallan), they try to figure out how to help her. Meanwhile, Rory (Dominic Purcell) has a guest on the ship whom he tries to impress.

Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by James Eagan and Mark Bruner.

