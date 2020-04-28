 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 5 × 08 comments and audiences: Zari not Zari

Share it:

After a long break forced by the current situation of the Coronavirus, last week came a new episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow And with that, the team faces much greater danger than the encores. As Zari tries to understand what happens to her memories and strange behavior, John is determined to continue searching for the next loom piece, even if Charlie refuses to help. The team no longer has Ray Palmer and Norah, so, in addition, they lose another member in a tragic way, and this will bring new consequences for the rest, especially for Charlie, Zari and Sara.

Regarding the rating, this new episode was seen by 647 thousand viewers. This is another consecutive decline in 3.29%, lower than the previous episode, but with a mark of 0.20 indicating a slight increase. It is a matter of luck that, during the next episodes, the numbers can improve.

Now yes, it is time to review the chapter:

The episode begins in 1977, just three days after Charlie decides to join the Legends last season. A mysterious woman dressed in red arrives at the bar where Charlie's rock band played. Immediately, a hunt begins with the entire audience inside asking for Cloto. The woman releases a mysterious blinding light from her body and the last survivor dies instantly, not without first telling her that she is looking for Charlie.

Back on the ship, Zari wakes up in Nate's bed. Surprised by the situation, the girl leaves the room and Nate tells him that it is not surprising because his other self from the other timeline did accept it.

In the hall of the ship, Charlie and John meet and both try to continue searching for the LoomBut Gideon tells the girl the bad news about what happened in London.

Charlie tells John, Ava and Sara that his sister, Atropos, was responsible for the London bar massacre.

In hell, Atropos reaches the store where Astra used to go. The woman meets the owner of the place. To everyone's surprise, she turns out to be Charlie's other sister, Laquesis.

While John takes the auxiliary ship to travel to British Columbia, Ava, Sara, and Charlie set off to track him down and speed up the search. However, Mick arrives at the ship with the news that his daughter rejects him for being an absent father. Ava decides to stay and help him with his problem.

Ava proposes time travel so that Mick (who was absent throughout Lita's life) is present at different times in her life. It must be remembered that for several years Mick was imprisoned in Iron Heights.

Ava proposes time travel so that Mick (who was absent throughout Lita's life) is present at different times in her life. It must be remembered that for several years Mick was imprisoned in Iron Heights. Mick and Ava arrive at Ali's home in Central City in 2004.

The plan works perfectly. However, Mick returns to the present time to bring Lita a new gift, But there, her daughter reproaches her for having abandoned her in her later years. Ava encourages him to return to the house and apologize to his daughter. Mick accepts and returns.

On the other hand, Zari finds a small kitten in the corridors of the ship and follows him to a room. In it, she meets Be and tells him that she thinks she is going crazy with everything she dreams and sees. Be tells him not to worry and proposes to play video games. When Zari takes the joystick, memories of the timeline before HeyWorld! they appear and he wins the game to his brother. Surprised to beat him, she swears it can't be because she never touched a console.

When he touches his brother's arm, who has the wind totem, Zari launches a powerful gust of wind without understanding how it can be possible.

Be and Nate explain to Zari how the Zari on the other timeline is an echo to her, so she accesses those memories.

However, Be suggests that her sister do a meditation so that she can meet the ancient totem bearers, because there she will be able to find answers. Zari accepts.

On the other hand, in British Columbia, the girls discover that the set of the series Supernatural is filming on location. While looking for the other piece of the Loom, Charlie tells Sara because she is running away from her sisters, since he does not want to be tasked with deciding on the fate of humanity.

Sara and Charlie get to where the sorcerer is. Charlie listens to the calls of Atropos, who is following her closely, and Sara and John watch in the distance, as the auxiliary ship is destroyed. The three quickly flee to find the piece of the Loom before Charlie's sister, but she tells him to change his mind and not to run because otherwise his friends will die. Charlie immediately runs away from the place to meet his sister.

Charlie immediately runs away from the place to meet his sister. The sisters meet, and Charlie explains everything he experienced in his years on Earth. Through a threat, Atropos orders her to tell him where the Loom is, but Sara arrives to stop her in time.

John quickly catches up with them. While Charlie tells Sara that she is looking to distance herself from her sisters and let each one be free from their destiny, John follows them closely. The 3 arrive at a swamp and discover that the film crew of Supernatural was murdered. Charlie goes straight to take the loom piece.

Ava arrives at the ship and discovers Be and Zari trying to carry out the meditation. On the other hand, He discovers that Sara's ship does not respond so he sets out to track her down.

Zari quickly enters a state of meditation. Inside it, he reaches a room and meets Zari, his other self from the other timeline.

The old Zari quickly asks him about his family, and the girl tells him that everyone is fine, including Be. The ex? Legend is thrilled when he discovers that, in this timeline, Be is alive and part of the Legends. In addition, he tells her that she exists because they saved the world and time could crystallize giving rise to the new timeline, so it turned out that she is locked inside the Totem.

The ancient Zari is amazed at everything that happened after being erased from the line. However, she encourages her new self not to feel bad about not being like her, as it was all worth it if her family is safe.

In the swamp, the entire Supernatural filming team revives as zombies and attacks the girls. They quickly get rid of them, and Charlie retrieves the Loom ring.

Charlie is attacked by Atropos, who was with them, when he took the form of John. The real John was wounded in the forest about to die.

Atropos gets rid of Sara when she releases her blinding light, and takes the ring that Charlie has.

Surprisingly Sara manages to recover after the deadly attack of Atropos.

Meanwhile, Ava and Nate find John wounded in the woods. Atropos reaches the ship and Be watches her from afar. He quickly decides to go with Zari to wake her up from meditation and run away. The assassin reaches them, and threatens the hero to give him the ring or that his sister dies. Be has no choice but to let her escape not without first fighting.