 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 5 × 07 Comments and Audiences: Romeo v. Juliet: Dawn of Justness

A new episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow The previous week arrived and with it, new directions are beginning to be seen for the team. While some members decide to leave the team, there are others who will not bear the idea. The search for the pieces of the Loom continues and Charlie begins to trace each one of them. Astra, meanwhile, remains hopeful that John Constantine can truly help her, and two of the heroes are faced with a decision that will change the team forever.

In terms of rating, the new episode was watched by 669 thousand viewers. This implies a further consecutive decrease of 8.86%, being the episode with the lowest number since the beginning of the new season (not counting the prologue episode of Crisis on Infinite Earths). In addition, the brand was 0.18 indicating a decrease from the previous episode. It will be a matter of the numbers improving over the course of the remaining episodes.

Now yes, we begin to see what happened during the chapter:

Ray wakes up and contemplates everything after the wedding, and thinking of Damien Darhk's words about the life Norah deserves, he thinks it's time to move on but off the ship. The woman understands the whole situation so she agrees with Ray's idea: to carry out one last mission with the team, not before saying goodbye, and forever. While they are dealing with living with Zari on the ship, Mick comes forward with the news of the couple and tells everyone of the decision they made. While the team is happy for them, Ray realizes that he is not yet ready to communicate the news to Nate, his best friend. , reason why it thinks that perhaps it is not the best moment.

, reason why it thinks that perhaps it is not the best moment. Mona returns to the ship and meets Mick. The girl tells him that there is a troll who is attacking Rebecca Silver's posts (remember that it is Mona who continues to use the pseudonym) but the hero discourages her from trying to contact and forget about it.

Ray tells Sara that he finds it hard to break Nate's illusion thinking that now everyone can live together on the ship. The captain does not leave with laps and tells him to do it directly.

That is why the team travels to London in 1594. There, they arrive at a bar in the city center and meet the writer William Shakespeare, in the middle of writing his most famous novel “Romeo and Juliet" Ray, Mick, Be, Nate, Charlie and John approach the writer to request the ring that contains a part of the loom, since Charlie made it pass unnoticed among humans. However, the writer tells them that he no longer has the ring, since he exchanged it for a little more time in order to finish his novel.

On the other hand, and with Mona's return, the girls invite Zari to the book club, but the girl does not attract much attention. Each of the girls explains what role the club plays in their lives and Zari learns to get to know them a little more, and in between those talks, she suggests the idea of ​​a bridal shower for Norah. The girls do not waste time and prepare to prepare it.

Charlie quickly succeeds so they discover that the mission was easy, but they decide to stay to do a bachelor party for Ray. The boys agree and decide to get down to work. To help Ray tell Nate about his decision to leave the team, they all propose to tell something important. Mick finally tells his friends that he has a daughter . Everyone is surprised.

When the sorcerer senses his presence, he creates a mess in the middle of the bar invoking a spell and everything turns into a pitched battle between the heroes and the soldiers of the bar. William watches as each of the heroes unfolds their powers, and consequently, Norah watches, from the ship, how the cover of the book changes. This brings Sara's anger, when she discovers the alteration that caused the fight. Sara speaks alone with Ray and Ray confesses that he is not prepared to tell Nate and assume the changes that his departure will bring. The captain reminds him that it is the same feeling when they got on the Waverider the first time, and that, nevertheless, they knew how to face their new way of living on top of the ship. Both merge into a big hug.

The team returns to the bar to stop all of Shakespeare's play before it is released. For his part, Ray meets the author and begs him not to continue with the work. When he discovers that the writer does not really want the characters to die but to continue with them, he tells him that everything has an end and that it is always the best. Ray tells William that he is leaving the team. Nate, near them, listens to the news and returns to the ship.

In the ship, Nate and Ray have a meeting and the first one tells him how upset he is for not having told him from the beginning. Although Ray tries to explain the situation to his friend, he does not listen to him and retires from the ship to continue the mission.

The team discovers that the producer took everything from Shakespeare so he cannot continue with the play. However, the Legends get down to work and are in charge of interpreting the entire play. Each of the team plays their part and from the crowd, William Shakespeare watches the entire play along with Charlie. Nate, in the middle of the play, can't bear the thought of not seeing his friend anymore. Zari encourages him not to regret saying goodbye to his friend. The hero runs out of the theater. Ray walks around the ship for the last time. Nate arrives and appears to greet his best friend. After a sincere talk between the two, they merge into a big hug.

After a sincere talk between the two, they merge into a big hug. After the play was a success, and with everyone back on the ship, Sara and Nate strike up a conversation about their new beginning now that Ray and Norah are gone forever.