 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 5 × 02 Promo: Miss Me, Kiss Me, Love Me

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Yesterday the Legends returned with the real premiere of their fifth season. We already had a first episode of “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” but it was aimed at the event “Crisis on Infinite Earths”, so it was not really part of the continuity of the series. After the episode dedicated to show us how the post-Crisis scenario affects the Legends, we go to the chapter “Miss Me, Kiss Me, Love Me”.

This next episode will not come next week, but we will have a break until February 4, as the promo emphasizes. Although we do not see it in the promo, this episode will also be where we would see the return of Zari Tomaz (Tala Ashe), who will assume a completely different role than we have been accustomed in recent seasons, as we will see her as a star of the social media.

KISSING WITH THE ENEMY – When a new blip lands in Los Angeles in 1947, it puts them on the track of Benjamin "Bugsy" Siegel (Jonathan Sadowski) who seems to have the pleasure of fraternizing with the Hollywood Elite. Sara (Caity Lotz), Ray (Brandon Routh) and Constantine (Matt Ryan) devise a plan to capture him while Ava (Jes Macallen) and Rory (Dominic Purcell) stay on the sidelines for the moment. They soon realize that they should worry less about Bugsy and more about his girlfriend. Ava is fighting to be on the sidelines with Rory. Meanwhile, Nate (Nick Zano) accompanies Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) to his father's birthday, where Nate meets Behrad's sister, Zari (Tala Ashe), who is familiar.

David Geddes directed the episode written by Ray Utarnachitt.