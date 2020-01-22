General News

 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 5 × 02 Promo: Miss Me, Kiss Me, Love Me

January 22, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Image of Legends of Tomorrow 5x02: Miss Me, Kiss Me, Love Me

Yesterday the Legends returned with the real premiere of their fifth season. We already had a first episode of “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” but it was aimed at the event “Crisis on Infinite Earths”, so it was not really part of the continuity of the series. After the episode dedicated to show us how the post-Crisis scenario affects the Legends, we go to the chapter “Miss Me, Kiss Me, Love Me”.

This next episode will not come next week, but we will have a break until February 4, as the promo emphasizes. Although we do not see it in the promo, this episode will also be where we would see the return of Zari Tomaz (Tala Ashe), who will assume a completely different role than we have been accustomed in recent seasons, as we will see her as a star of the social media.

KISSING WITH THE ENEMY – When a new blip lands in Los Angeles in 1947, it puts them on the track of Benjamin "Bugsy" Siegel (Jonathan Sadowski) who seems to have the pleasure of fraternizing with the Hollywood Elite. Sara (Caity Lotz), Ray (Brandon Routh) and Constantine (Matt Ryan) devise a plan to capture him while Ava (Jes Macallen) and Rory (Dominic Purcell) stay on the sidelines for the moment. They soon realize that they should worry less about Bugsy and more about his girlfriend. Ava is fighting to be on the sidelines with Rory. Meanwhile, Nate (Nick Zano) accompanies Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) to his father's birthday, where Nate meets Behrad's sister, Zari (Tala Ashe), who is familiar.

David Geddes directed the episode written by Ray Utarnachitt.

READ:  13 Reasons Why Season 4: Will Clay And Company Face Conviction?
Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.