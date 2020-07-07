DCeased: the twist on Damian Wayne excites fans

Share it:

It seems that the new look of Damian Wayne, in the fourth issue of DCeased: Hope at World's End, has broken through the hearts of fans. During the course of the register, in fact, we witness a time-skip, following which we are presented with an important handover.

Damian inherits his father's cloak with the blessing of his family. The world of DCeased needs a new Dark Knight, a younger Batman who collects Bruce's legacy and represents a security.

DC Comics has published a post pertaining to the above sequence, receiving the support of numerous fans who enthusiastically commented on Damian's new status quo. There are also those who did not spare some criticism from DC, saying that the management of Damian Wayne would be much more virtuous in the spin-offs compared to the canonical series, where it would not enjoy adequate writing.

Coming soon DCeased's narrative universe will see a new sequel titled "Dead Planet", curated by Tom Taylor, Trevor Hairshine, Stefano Gaudiano and Gigi Baldissini. The following is the official synopsis issued by the DC:

"Does life exist after anti-life? After an anti-life equation had transformed billions of people into monsters – including the greatest heroes on Earth – our planet was already beautiful and dead. Years later, a request for Damian Wayne, Jon Kent and Cassie Sandsmark – Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman of Earth 2 – bring back to a dead planet … but what will this new Justice League find waiting for them? If life still exists on Earth, who – or what – Are you waiting for these heroes? Tom Taylor and Trevor Hairsine's original creative team get together for the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster series, DCeased! "

