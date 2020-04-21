         DC updates its release schedule: so are the dates of their upcoming superhero movies

Share it:

DC has followed in the footsteps of Marvel and has been forced to change its release schedule because of the coronavirus. The first to move was 'Wonder Woman 1984', whose premiere went from June 5 to August 14 of this year, but now Warner He has made more adjustments in the upcoming releases of his superhero movies.

The changes

Perhaps the most striking case is that of 'The Batman', since the relaunch of the adventures of the dark knight with Robert Pattinson He led the cast from June 25, 2021 to October 1 of that same year. I imagine that Warner is counting on being able to resume filming shortly, because otherwise it does not surprise you that the film by Matt Reeves suffer a further delay.

In addition, 'Shazam 2' goes from June 3 to November 4, 2022, being the one that has undergone a major change in its release. The funny thing is that to fill the gap left by 'Shazam 2' the premiere of 'The Flash' has been brought forward. Initially it had planned to land in theaters for July 1, 2022 and now it has been set for June 3 of that year.

For now it maintains its release date 'The Suicide Squad', 'Black Adam' and 'Aquaman 2', leaving the release schedule of DC as follows