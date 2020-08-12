DC Universe, Warner Media revolutionizes with cuts and layoffs!

Share it:

There reorganization of WarnerMedia's corporate structure it has also had a strong impact in the television division, and in particular in the DC Universe streaming service, whose staff has been almost entirely sacked in view of a possible dismantling.

The fate of DC Universe had been in the balance as early as last May, when the company launched its main streaming platform, HBO Max, where it also hosted the debut of new seasons of DC Universe series such as Doom Patrol is Harley Quinn. Additionally, following the renewal for a second season, Stargirl has moved exclusively to The CW.

They are also among the 800 people fired by Warner historical executives such as Jeffrey Schlesinger, president of Warner Bros Worldwide Television Distribuiton; Ron Sanders, president of Warner Bros worldwide theatrical distribution and home entertainment and Kim Williams, EVP and CFO of Warner Bro Entertainment. On the DC Comics front, director Bob Harras and editors Brian Cunningham and Mark Doyle (among others) have also left the company.

Warner's intention, in any case, is to continue to expand the DC brand, with creative director Jim Lee who oversee all products related to the comic house also in the field of cinema and TV series.