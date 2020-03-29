 DC Universe series will remain independent from Arrowverse

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Arrowverse turned the DC live action universe upside down with the crossover "Crisis on Infinite Earths". This one introduced the idea of ​​the multiverse in an incredible way, and made it clear that there are a multitude of different universes in which the different current DC series would move, as well as the movies we see in the cinema.

We do not know yet how this will affect – it is already commented among fans that this may be taken advantage of for that much-talked-about reboot in DC cinema to present the new faces that we see for example in "The Batman"– and the most immediate impact we could perhaps see in the series universe, however, it seems that here we will not see such an important consequence, since everything was conceived so that for example the series from the DC Universe platform continue to be kept on the sidelines of the Arrowverse from the television channel The CW.

The producer Marc Guggenheim He has discussed the complexities of bringing all these characters together talking to Fake Nerd Podcast. It begins by stressing that “Many of the other series” occurred with the "Expectation that they would never have to participate in the CW crossover"that is, as completely independent projects, in a different universe. Guggenheim explains that they were made “Creative guarantees” to the producers and actors of these other series to make sure everything would go like this:

This is an Arrowverse event, it is done in the Arrowverse series, and when we were making the story known, we were always trying to find the right balance between, ‘Okay, well, how many non-Arrowverse characters should we bring to this?’.

Guggenheim claims additional concerns about allowing Arrowverse's heroes to be "Co-opted by characters that frankly, viewers who do not see these other series would not know or understand". There are also logistical and physical obstacles, such as different usual filming locations for the series, since those on the Arrowverse are filmed in Vancouver, while Doom Patrol they do it in Atlanta and "Titans" He does it in Toronto.

However, this clarification is somewhat shocked by what logic tells us, for example, the same series "Stargirl", was an original DC Universe product, and yet the day after arriving on the streaming platform it will air on The CW — in "Crisis on Infinite Earths" It was already revealed that he was part of a different universe than that of the Arrowverse and that of "Titans"-. Equally, Doom Patrol It is another series from DC Universe but it will also be seen on HBO Max, the other streaming platform for which new and specific series are also being created. Therefore, although there are certain guarantees of independence, and plots that will not cross, everything points to the fact that a certain connection will continue to exist.

Via information | Fake Nerd Podcast