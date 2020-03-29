DC Universe series will not have to have a crossover with Arrowverse

Share it:

The premiere of Crisis on Infinite Earths has caused numerous doubts among fans of the series of DC Universe. Among them, the possibility that these television programs had a crossover or crossover with the Arrowverse. Now, thanks to Fake Nerd Podcast, we know this doesn't have to be the case.

Marc Guggenheim, main manager of Crisis on Infinite Earths, he told Fake Nerd Podcast members that the stream service adaptations were created with "an expectation that they would never have to participate in The CW's crossover." Guggenheim also said that there were some "creative guarantees" that they would not be required to appear on The CW.

"[This] is an Arrowverse event, it takes place on Arrowverse shows, and when we were" breaking "the story, we were always trying to find the right balance between, 'OK, well, how many non-Arrowverse characters should we bring ? '"Guggenheim assured. He previously mentioned that the creation of Crisis on Earth X it almost kills any future crossover as providing stories for 15 characters was an arduous task.

After the success of this new crossover series, it is difficult to think that The CW and DC abandon this gold mine that has brought together so many characters from different franchises. The ComicBook website narrates Guggenheim's statements adding that “that is another element of creating universes: many of the ways you create interconnectivity in your universe is to always ask yourself 'Am I reinventing the wheel or is there a piece on the board that already at stake? What can I use? "" In the case of Crisis on Earth X, it was something that was already introduced in an animated series that is in canon in our universe. So why not use it in this doppelganger idea we had for the crossover?

The producer admitted that the entire team was exhausted after Crisis on Earth X, but then The CW network offered them a way to carry out Crisis on Infinite Earth without the need to push the team to the limit.