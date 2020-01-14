 DC Universe seeks actor for Lex Luthor in the third season of Titans

Share it:

We continue to discover characters that will arrive at the third season of "Titans". After the rumors of Roy Harper and Oracle, now we talk about Lex Luthor. It is not the first time that there is talk of the possibility that the iconic Superman villain lands in the series, since already in February of last year a description of casting made us think that Luthor would arrive in the second season. Finally it was not so and it seems that it will be in the third season when it arrives.

Insider Daniel Richtman reveals on this occasion that the casting would already be underway, this time yes, to find actor for Lex. Recall that the second season of the series has left references to the villain, and also Cadmus, Luthor's company, was a fundamental piece in the plot of last season, as it helped to create Superboy and Krypto.

Once again we would be facing one of those cases in which more than one incarnation of the character coexist at the same time, because currently we already have Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor on the Arrowverse, specifically in "Supergirl".

Via information | Daniel Ricthman