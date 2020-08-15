DC Universe, Jim Lee reveals the future of the cursed streaming service

Share it:

The future of DC Universe was compromised since the debut of HBO Max, the new streaming service dedicated to Warner Bros titles available in the US since last May, and recently the coup de grace has arrived with the reorganization of WarnerMedia's corporate structure.

The company has in fact fired almost all the staff of the platform that has given life to series such as Titans, Doom Patrol and Stargirl, titles that have already moved to HBO Max or The CW network, and now the official confirmation of Jim Lee has arrived

"DC Universe Original Content Will Migrate to HBO Max" explained the creative director DC in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter. "Honestly, it's the best platform for that content. The amount of content it contains, not just DC but WarnerMedia in general, is huge and it's the best value proposition if I can use a marketing term. We think that's the place. quite right."

Lee has however assured that the company wants keep the DC Universe experience: "As for the community and experience we have with DC Universe, all the content already made, and the world in which he connected fans 24/7, it will always be needed. So we're excited to transform that experience, and we'll announce some news on how it will look in the future. It certainly won't go away. "