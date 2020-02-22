 DC Universe announces the premiere of the second season of Harley Quinn for April 3

Share it:

Yesterday Friday the last episode of the first season of the animation arrived at DC Universe "Harley Quinn", and fans have not had to wait too long to know that the second season will arrive in a matter of a month and a half, next April 3.

We are really facing one of those cases of “false” second season, because the platform commissioned at first a first season of 26 episodes, and this ended up being divided into two, dedicating 13 episodes to a first season and the other 13 to the second season. The plan would be to launch the episodes of the new season also on a weekly basis.

Precisely because it is a season divided in two, the end of yesterday remained open, and it is already known that in the new episodes we will have the debut of Selina Kyle / Catwoman (Sanaa Lathan) and Barbara Gordon / Batgirl (Briana Cuoco).

It is not yet known if "Harley Quinn" He will have a third season.

