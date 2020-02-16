DC reveals a special issue to celebrate 80 years of Green Lantern

Share it:

While fans are still arguing over Grant Morrison's new Green Lantern necklace, DC is getting ready to celebrate 80 years of the character with a special issue created for the occasion, where there are several alternative covers.

The volume entitled "Green Lantern 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular"will be an issue completely dedicated to the superhero born in 1940 from mind of Bill Finger and Martin Nodell. At the bottom of the news you can find the main cover designed by Liam Sharp together with seven others inspired by the various decades in which the adventures of the various Green Lanterns were published, created by some of the most famous artists who collaborate with the American publishing house.

The number will be available in America starting May 20, inside we will find stories dedicated to the numerous individuals who have been part of the Green Lantern Corps such as Hal Jordan, Alan Scott, Kyle Rayner, John Stewart and others.

We do not yet know when we will also find the number dedicated to the anniversary of Green Lantern in Italy, in the meantime a novelty has shocked the Italian comics scene: the volumes of DC including Lanterna Verde will be published by Panini, which has already announced a series of new necklaces sui American superheroes.