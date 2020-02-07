DC points to the 'Deadpool' formula in a more innocuous show than one would expect

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Since I started in 2013 with my beloved 'The Man of Steel' and reaffirmed three years later with the fantastic – especially in his Ultimate Edition – 'Batman v Superman', the renamed as DC Extended Universe has been giving us one of lime and another of sand; interspersing abominations of the likes of 'Justice League' with great entertainment like 'Shazam' until the arrival of a 'Joker' that broke the rules of the game and set the worst of the precedents in terms of expectations against future projects.

If there is something to be grateful to the Todd Phillips movie is the way in which clearly establishes the basis of your bet and to continue forward with it without looking back and make virtually no concession. A kind of fidelity to herself that has made her stand out as a Rare avis between his peers and places it in the antipodes of the latest Warner and Detective Comics.

I would not know for sure if 'Birds of prey (And the fabulous emancipation of Harley Quinn)' is closer to being a "I want and I can't" or a "I can and I don't want to". And it is that the not so lonely adventure of the villain gothamita is over reducing to the minimum expression all its potential and what was expected of it, shaping an overloaded and disheveled 'Deadpool' aspirant, who falls into the worst possible trap: try to please everyone desperately.

Medium gas antiheroines

I would lie vilely if I said that the advances of 'Birds of Prey' did not invite me to fully trust her, believing that they could fix the – with perspective – not so disastrous 'Suicide Squad' by David Yesterday by underpinning Margot Robbie's undeniable charisma of Harley Quinn. Everything pointed to a festival Girl power of self-awareness, action and macaroous comedy for adults that, ultimately, has been buried by the hype and for his inability to offer a show with the strong personality that one would expect from him.

Incomprehensibly, and despite what his run down and inexhaustible narrative might suggest, the tape does not fully step on the accelerator in any aspect, staying medium gas in a proposal that gradually deflates. This begins with an age rating, presumably R, which does not reveal itself in its innocuous violence, nor in a sense of humor much less brown than desirable.

The comparisons are odious, but it becomes very complicated not to think about any of the two feature films starring the Mercenario Bocazas marvelita, of which 'Birds of prey' prey without worrying about hiding it. Both 'Deadpool' found here a decaffeinated reflection, brimming with colors and glitter, of its dynamics and tools to generate comedy, which makes us think about when Fox – 'Logan' apart – has become able to give lessons about comic book adaptations to anyone.

Equally washed out, and aligned with a necessary and, to some extent, fresh speech, but closer to the simplistic and imposing Manichaeism of 'Charlie's Angels' than seen in homologous works such as 'Atomic', it seems a scarce and inefficient character development. Thorny especially see how the eccentric, almost parodic, Ewan McGregor Black Mask or a Huntress, played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who is completely wasted personifies the empathy problems – and consequently lack of interest – that the film suffers.

In spite of everything, the efforts of the director Cathy Yan and her team to rescue 'Birds of prey' with colorful and energetic set-pieces, a production design that provides packaging and a certain personality, and a nonlinear structure which ends up being a distraction and stick in the wheel for the frenetic pace of a feature film that, despite its many flaws, prevents boredom from hitting the armchair completely.

It is a real shame that, what could have been a great opportunity for Warner to completely uncheck the competition and shine with his own light, has resulted in a new display of lack of guts that he has chosen to try to please everyone . It may be that 'Birds of prey' have true punk spirit and appearance but, at the end of the show, it is still the cinematic equivalent of the typical kid who wears a Ramones t-shirt he bought thinking it was a clothing brand.