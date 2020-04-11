DC Panini Italia launches a new editorial series: DC Connect

Share it:

Through a press release on its official Facebook page, DC Panini Italia has announced a new editorial series known as DC Connect. The series consists of five paperback volumes focused on Batman, Flash, the Justice League and Green Lantern, and will propose unpublished stories, temporally preceding the number one of the publisher.

It's about an editorial initiative aimed at offering a solution of continuity with the previous publisher, going to fill that void of stories that exists between the two managements.

Below you can take a look to the official press release:

"You asked for them, and we made them! They are called DC Connect and they are the prelude volumes at the beginning of the new Panini-branded DC era in Italy. As you know, the DC launch, currently in June, was initially scheduled for on April 2, 2020, with 10 newsstands starting from an ideal starting point agreed with the licensor. Despite the postponement of the launch, most of the numbers 1 had already been printed, and it was not possible to modify the contents to collect the stories remained unpublished in Italy ".

In addition, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, Wonder Woman, Action Comics and Detective Comics' number one will pick up exactly where they left off. The release of DC Connect is expected to coincide with the debut albums, allowing readers to continue reading their series without running into any narrative void.

Further details on the necklace will be communicated in the next catalog, available digitally from April 14th.

