DC on the emergency COVID-19: "Go digital", the managers of the comic books tremble

Just like for the film market, the comic book sector is also experiencing a severe crash due to the Coronavirus pandemic. In recent weeks in America there has been a lot of talk about Diamond Comics, Marvel, DC, and the problem of comics, but what exactly is going on in the US? We assess the situation.

The problem started a week ago when Diamond Comics, the giant comic book distributor serving retailers in North America, said that he would not accept new goods for at least three weeks. Diamond Comics is the company in charge of distributing Marvel, DC, Dark Horse, Image Comics and many other American entertainment giants and as a result, the announcement led to a total block of paper publication in North America.

DC Comics intervened in this regard a few days ago, confirming that it would continue to keep its doors open and that "the work schedule would not have changed". Today, the publishing house has announced that the releases will continue regularly, but only in digital version.

The comics shops therefore asked to look for alternative solutions, at least not to suffer in the long run. The proposal would be to sell gods codes for digital copies that allow shoppers to redeem the physical copy as soon as it is available again in the store. DC Comics replied by declaring: "We currently have no plans for the distribution of digital codes, but it is a possibility that we will consider".

Physical stores therefore continue to suffer the stop, and the fear is that the transition to digital will end up completely alienating a clientele that has already reduced considerably with the advance of technology. The publishing houses meanwhile suffer the blockade, and try to minimize losses by betting everything on the online market.

