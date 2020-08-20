DC FanDome, there will be a surprise announcement from DC Films: what will it be?

Share it:

If you have taken a sufficiently careful look at the complete Italian program of the DC FanDome, you will certainly have noticed that at 00:45 there will be room for a mysterious surprise announcement from DC Films.

This is because, among the panels dedicated to James Gunn and its The Suicide Squad, Matt Reeves is The Batman, Dwayne Johnson is Black Adam, Zack Snyder and the director's cut of Justice League and then again The Flash, Shazam! is Aquaman, Warner Bros. has made room for some secret panels in the various sections of the DC FanDome.

What interests us particularly today is the secret panel of the Hall of Heroes section, or the virtual 'room' where all the presentation shows dedicated to films will be broadcast: since speculating never hurts, in your opinion which project will be announced at 00:45 Italian time on Saturday 22nd?

There are those who point the finger at New Gods by Ava DuVernay, project written by award-winning screenwriter Tom King never really officially announced, or a new project dedicated to Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn, stand-alone already rumored a few weeks ago. There would also be room for the chatted Batgirl, but in this way it would risk shifting attention from the panel of The Batman, scheduled for 3:30. Finally there was talk these days also of Wonder Woman 3, with Patty Jenkins naming it as her latest film as director of the DC Amazon, while the idea of a return of Henry Cavill as Superman is the wild card that all fans are waiting for.

