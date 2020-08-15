DC FanDome, the new commercial announces big stars and even bigger surprises!

Share it:

Yesterday Warner Bros. announced the full program of the DC FanDome, which for convenience we have decided to divide you into the TV series section and the cinema section, but it is possible that in the next few hours both will undergo changes.

This is because, as you can see in the Twitter post at the bottom of the article, DC just released a new TNT spot for DC FanDome, pointing out to his fans that the upcoming virtual convention coming on August 22 promises not only the participation of big stars, but even bigger announcements and surprises!

The 29-second video teased fans about a series of major announcements that will be made public during the 24-hour event, which will feature "over 100 hours of content" and most importantly, free entry for all ages.

One week from now, the DC FanDome will give fans the opportunity to hear the cast and creators behind DC movies and TV shows, including all TV series. dell'Arrowverse but also Titans, Pennyworth, Doom Patrol and upcoming feature films such as Aquaman 2, The Batman, Black Adam, Zack Snyder's Justice League, Wonder Woman 1984 and much more.

What are your expectations? As usual, please let us know in the comments section.