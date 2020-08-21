DC FanDome, new twist: and it’s about that famous secret panel …

Share it:

Yesterday we talked to you specifically about the famous secret panel of the DC FanDome, which would be held in the Hall of Heroes Room dedicated to films and which therefore many thought would involve the announcement of a new feature film DC Films.

However, Warner Bros. has changed the calendar of the event by dividing the appointments over two days, on 22 August dedicated almost exclusively to films and video games and next September 12 reserved for most of the TV series and other sections.

To pay for these changes was the mysterious secret panel, which now it was replaced by a panel dedicated to The Flash TV series, which together with Titans and the animated series of Harley Quinn is part of the TV projects still scheduled for the date of 22 August. In addition, a new titled panel has also been added CNN Heroes: Real Life Heroes in the Age of Coronavirus, and the only real mystery still to be discovered is a surprise panel DC Comics, which will air next Saturday for 20 minutes. Clearly the publisher has something important to announce to his fans, but it can be ruled out that it could concern the cinematographic sphere.

What do you think of this change of plans?