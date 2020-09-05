DC FanDome, new appointment on September 12: trailer and details of the program

Share it:

After last month’s explosive presentation, culminating in the arrival of the first official trailer for The Batman, the DC FanDome returns on September 12th with new 24 hour event titled “Explore The Multiverse” and dedicated to TV, movies, comics and video games related to the world of the comic house.

As anticipated by the video that you can view above, the event will host some of the sections of the DC FanDome initially announced for last August 22 and then postponed in view of the second part. Here are the main segments:

WatchVerse: Panels include WBTV’s official Batwoman introduction, as well as DC’s Superman & Lois, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, DC’s Stargirl, Black Lightning, extended panel versions of Flash (TV) and Titans that debuted during the Hall of Heroes, and more. Keep up to date with the latest news on the day of the event. “

Inside the WatchVerse will also be present the panel “Italy Loves DC”, which will be attended by authors, writers, actors, musicians and DJs and all well-known personalities of the Italian pop scene to share their professional experiences with the DC universe: “Mirka Andolfo, Elena Casagrande and Emanuela Lupacchino, who work at DC as authors, will meet for an original conversation in honor of the DC Multiverse. Nicola Nocella, Riccardo Zanotti (Nuclear Tactical Penguins) and Gianluca Gazzoli will then reveal the origins of their passion for DC superheroes and super-villains, and will discuss the influence they have had on their film, music and radio paths. Moderated by Giorgio Viaro. “

InsiderVerse: “Here, fans will be able to access behind the scenes alongside the masters who bring DC in all its forms to life: from comics to games, TV series, movies, theme parks, consumer products and more.”

Blerd & Boujee: “Blerd & Boujee’s programming celebrates Blerd (aka” Black Nerd “) culture and its impact around the world, with artists, voices, musicians and diverse content.”

FunVerse: “Fun is the name of the game in FunVerse, a perfect place to share your DC fandom. Read hundreds of free digital comics, pose at the selfie station, explore the Joker Escape Room and more.”

YouVerse: “Here the FANS are the protagonists. You can see more than 17,000 fan art, cosplay and user-generated content from around the world; don’t forget to vote for your favorites.”

The contents will be broadcast again on the DCFanDome.com website, a portal that will remain active for only 24 hours. Meanwhile, after the great success of the first part, Warner is already thinking about new digital events.