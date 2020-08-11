DC FanDome, hype rises: Margot Robbie, Gal Gadot and The Rock in the new teaser videos!

Share it:

The highly anticipated date is getting closer and closer DC FanDome, the global streaming event designed to promote the next products of Warner Bros. in key DC Universe, and for the occasion some superstars have anticipated the hype of the event on social networks.

This is the case with big names like Margot Robbie, Dwayne The Rock Johnson and Gal Gadot, interpreters of respectively Harley Quinn, Black Adam and Wonder Woman, which, as you can see in the videos at the bottom of the article, have published some videos celebrating the event on their official pages of the Instagram social network.

Among them too Zachary Levi, interpreter of the superhero Shazam for the DC Extended Universe, and also several stars of the DC television, including new Batwoman Javicia Leslie.

We remind you that the DC FanDome will be held in live streaming for 24 hours in different countries around the world, including Italy, on August 22: the event, in addition to presentations of video games, TV series and comics branded DC, will also show trailers, images and various previews of the next feature films related to the DC Extended Universe and beyond: among the films that will be present at the event we point out Black Adam, The Batman with Robert Pattinson, The Suicide Squad by James Gunn, The Flash is Wonder Woman 1984.

Recall that among the announced guests there will also be directors Matt Reeves and Zack Snyder, which will present the trailer for its highly anticipated director's cut of Justice League.