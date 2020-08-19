DC FanDome, here's where and how to follow it: find out all the Italian timetables

Share it:

In recent days we have presented the program of the cinema section and the program of the tv series section for DC FanDome, awaiting virtual convention of Warner Bros. is DC Comics which will be online next August 22, also in Italy.

For this, today we provide you all the details of the 'Italian version' of the programming, with timetables updated to our time zone for everyone the highlight of the long DC night. Prepare your agenda, therefore, make yourself comfortable and stock up on coffee: as you can imagine, it will go on until the first light of dawn on Sunday 23.

The Italian program:

7:00 pm – Wonder Woman 1984 : Hall of Heroes room, with Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kirsten Wiig, Pedro Pascal and Patty Jenkins

: Hall of Heroes room, with Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kirsten Wiig, Pedro Pascal and Patty Jenkins 19:00 – The Flash tv series: WatchVerse room.

WatchVerse room. 19:45 – Black Lightning tv series : WatchVerse room.

: WatchVerse room. 20:45 – The Flash film : Hall of Heroes room, with Ezra Miller and Andy Muschietti.

: Hall of Heroes room, with Ezra Miller and Andy Muschietti. 9:00 pm – The Suicide Squad : Hall of Heroes room, with James Gunn and cast.

: Hall of Heroes room, with James Gunn and cast. 21:00 – Legends of Tomorrow tv series : WatchVerse room.

: WatchVerse room. 10:15 pm – Doom Patrol tv series : WatchVerse room.

: WatchVerse room. 11:45 pm – The Snyder Cut of Justice League : Hall of Heroes room with Zack Snyder.

: Hall of Heroes room with Zack Snyder. 24:00 – Black Adam : Hall of Heroes room with Dwayne Johnson plus surprise guests.

: Hall of Heroes room with Dwayne Johnson plus surprise guests. 00:45 – TO BE ANNOUNCED: Hall of Heroes room

Hall of Heroes room 01:00 – Aquaman: Hall of Heroes room with James Wan and Patrick Wilson.

Hall of Heroes room with James Wan and Patrick Wilson. 01:15 – Superman: Man of Tomorrow , world premiere of the new animated film: WatchVerse Room.

, world premiere of the new animated film: WatchVerse Room. 01:30 – Shazam! : Hall or Heroes room with Zachary Levi and others.

: Hall or Heroes room with Zachary Levi and others. 02:00 – Lucifer : WatchVerse room with directors and producers.

: WatchVerse room with directors and producers. 02:30 – Titans : WatchVerse room with directors, cast and producers

: WatchVerse room with directors, cast and producers 3:30 – The Batman : Hall of Heroes room with Matt Reeves and surprise guests.

: Hall of Heroes room with Matt Reeves and surprise guests. 3:45 – Stargirl : WatchVerse room with cast and Geoff Johns.

: WatchVerse room with cast and Geoff Johns. 04:30 – Batwoman : WatchVerse room with cast and producers.

: WatchVerse room with cast and producers. 05:15 – Harley Quinn: WatchVerse room with Kaley Cuoco, Bell, Funches, Oberrg, Alan Tudyk and others.

You can sign up and build your personalized program on the DC FanDome website, which you can find by clicking on the link of the source below. As usual, Everyeye will be at the forefront to cover the event on its various platforms and multiple channels, so stay tuned for all the news.