DC Fandome: From Suicide Squad to Batman, the marathon on Twitch on August 22

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

August 22 will be a crucial day for all fans of the DC Comics universe. In fact, the DC Fandome, an unmissable event that will host a long series of panels dedicated to the most important intellectual properties of the house of Batman and Supermand.

The editorial staff of Everyeye cannot be caught unprepared for an event of this magnitude, and is pleased to announce a long marathon that will be broadcast from 6:30 pm on Saturday 22 August until 03:00 the next day. Where is it? Obviously on the Everyeye Twitch channel! Our editors will be waiting for you to follow the most important panels, even those not directly connected to the gaming world, from Wonder Woman 1984 to The Snyder Cut of Justice League.

Maximum attention, in any case, it will be aimed at Warner Bros. Montreal’s new Batman, who appears to have something to do with the Court of Owls, and at Rocksteady Studios’ Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. There is a lot of curiosity about the two projects, as both the masked bat and Rocksteady have been missing from the scenes for quite some time.

DC Fandome Marathon 22nd August

19:00 Wonder Woman 1984

19:30 Warner Bros. Montreal: Batman

20:45 Introducing Flash

21:00 The Suicide Squad

23:00 Surprise DC Comics Panel (comics?)

23:45 The Snyder Cut of Justice League

00:10 Black Adam

00:50 To be Announced

02:10 Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (Rocksteady)

02:30 The Batman

We just have to wait until Saturday. If you have not already done so, subscribe to the Everyeye Twitch channel, a fundamental requirement for interacting with the editorial staff, and activate the receipt of notifications so as not to risk missing the appointment.