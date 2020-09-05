DC FanDome, after the great success Warner Bros thinks about new events for the future

Share it:

In the era of social distancing and the prohibition of gatherings, the success of DC FanDome last August may have indicated a new way forward for the world of entertainment and pop culture. In the wake of the excellent numbers made by the event, Warner Bros executives are thinking about new initiatives.

“After the FanDome we saw our DC movie audiences pouring into HBO Max” has explained Ann Sarnoff, head of WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, in a recent interview with Variety. “We are using all of our assets for promote new activities.”

Over 500 workers, including producers, directors such as Zack Snyder and cast members, were required to create the DC virtual convention. One considerable effort to create an attractive and feasible product respecting the safety rules adopted with the pandemic. For this Warner Bros is willing to use the experience acquired to create new events, taking advantage of the long wave of success of the FanDome.

For the moment, the second part of the DC FanDome, conceived as an on-demand option. “It is clear that we have a very large fan base, who want to stay in touch with us a lot.” continued Ann Sarnoff. “We will continue to do this in spirit service to fans, and then we’ll see if there is a way to monetize it. “