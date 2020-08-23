Entertainment

DC FanDome, after Joker will come new Elseworlds-style movies! All the details

August 23, 2020
Lisa Durant
On the occasion of the virtual mega-event DC FanDome it was not only confirmed the existence of the DC multiverse, but also its expansion, for example through other films set in a different timeline such as Todd Phillips’ Joker.

The president of the DC and Warner Bros. cinema division, Walter Hamada, has in fact stated that there could be numerous new cinematic attempts in Elseworlds style.

The possibilities are there. But in the end it’s really about finding some great stories, so if we can find a director with an interesting story that doesn’t fit into the existing timeline, and would instead work in an Elseworlds context, then we definitely want to explore it.“explains”This is the beauty of the Multiverse: we can explore it. We can take a different path and explore it“.

What we don’t want though” go on “It’s making you think there will be an Elseworld movie every year, because it won’t necessarily be like that. It should be something special, something really great. We want them to be special. There must be a reason to bring these stories to the screen, a reason that really excites us, and that we think will really excite fans“.

And he concludes: “So the answer is yes. there will be opportunities“.

We already know that The Batman will be the first film set in the New Earth universe, but what does the future DC?

