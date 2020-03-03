DC expands the Batman White Knight universe, a spin-off on Batgirl and Harley Quinn

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Sean Gordon Murphy, author of the famous series Batman: White Knight, recently confirmed through a Twitter post that it is working on what, in common agreement with DC Comics, was called "Murphyverse". Among the many new features, the existence of some new miniseries dedicated to Nightwing, Batgirl and Harley Quinn has been revealed.

Murphy presented the new releases by writing: "I have BIG news to share with you. DC Comics has given the go-ahead for the expansion of the Batman Universe: White Knight. I will personally work on the structure of some spin-offs which will subsequently be completed by a team of very talented writers / artists. This project will be called Murphyverse. The first miniseries will be dedicated to Harley, Nightwing and Batgirl".

Murphy's "White Knight" series now includes three different works: the first, published in 2017, is entitled Batman: White Knight, the second is the most recent Batman: Curse of the White Knight and the third is the one-shot Batman: White Knight Presents Von Freeze. The commercial success convinced the American publishing house to focus on a mini Universe built by the talented American cartoonist.

And what do you think of it? Are you curious to see these new works? Let us know with a comment. In case you haven't done it yet, don't miss the chance to check out Batman's latest issue James Tynion IV, in which the new villain was presented Punchline.