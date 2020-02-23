DC Comics would have fired veteran Dan DiDio for "fostering a poor working environment"

Share it:

Dan DiDio is no longer part of DC Comics after having spent 18 years in the company and being one of the creative co-chairs with Jim Lee, who is now alone in this position after the departure of his partner.

No official details have been given about this break, but some rumors indicate that it would be a dismissal caused by DiDio's tendency topromote a working environment probe"and his relationship with Scott Snyder is also pointed out as another cause. This is stated in Bleeding Cool.

IGN has been able to speak with sources with knowledge of the situation that have claimed that DiDio has always been known for being very traditional and focusing on comics above all, but now the company is referring to brands and franchises. This complete restructuring in the company is now a possibility but a final decision has not yet been made. In January 2019, we saw how DC laid off three percent of its workforce in a similar restructuring.

we had some nuclear fights over the years, sure, but above all, after over a decade working with him, all I feel is gratitude to Dan for his support and friendship. DC will be very different without him. – Scott Snyder (@ Ssnyder1835) February 22, 2020

DiDio's legacy is extensive, but his most prolific project was The New 52, ​​a broad line of restarts launched in 2012 where he acted as a key element. Initially it was a success that allowed DC to outshine Marvel in sales, something that didn't last long. Fans were unhappy with the elimination of several key figures that were important to the DC Universe. Four years later, DC Rebirth was launched under the supervision of DiDio and where some of those lost elements were restored.

Before his departure DiDio began to advance future projects such as 5G, another complete restart of the DC Universe that has now been in limbo without it being entirely clear how it will continue. Its premiere was scheduled for this year according to rumors.