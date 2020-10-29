DC Comics: two famous villains get married in the latest issue of Injustice

The union of two of the most loved female characters by fans of DC Comics, Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy, has been part of the canon of this universe for several years, during which we have witnessed not only an evolution of both, but also a deeper look at their relationship, especially in Injustice Year Zero # 8.

In fact, in one of the recent volumes of the series, Harley helped Ivy escape Arkham Asylum, and to thank her, after a quick turn of events, Ivy organized a trip to Las Vegas, during which the two talk about their relationship. Harley suggests they split up for a while and then find themselves in a mess and have some fun.

Harley later returns to the suite they purchased for the night, and finds Ivy in an all-green wedding dress, flanked by Quinn’s daughter and sister, Lucy and Delia respectively, and an Elvis impersonator, to seal their love. In fact, Ivy opens a rose that hides a ring in front of his partner asking her to marry her, and Harley immediately accepts. You can find the scene in question in the table below.

Recall that in the latest volume of Death Metal, Superboy Prime has overturned the fate of the Metaverse, and we leave you to the announcement of Future State, a new DC event series.