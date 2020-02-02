Entertainment

DC Comics: the Young Adult necklace is strengthened with a new series on BatGirl

February 2, 2020
Maria Rivera
In recent months the DC Comics has inaugurated a new Young Adult series, which will bring together Graphic Novels aimed at a rather young audience. The publisher, after announcing Green Lantern: Legacy, reinforces its editorial line with another title, this time dedicated to Bat Girl.

However, we are not referring to the character of Barbara Gordon, but to Cassandra Cain. The heroine, coined by the authors Kelley Puckett and Damion Scott, is part of the Batman narrative universe and has been playing the role of the third Bat Girl since 1999.

Born from the union of two dangerous killers, David Cain and Sandra WoosanCassandra was raised from an early age to become Ra's al Ghul's bodyguard. Subsequently, following her first murder, she realized that she did not want to follow the ideals with which she was raised, therefore she took refuge in the streets of Gotham City becoming one of the young wanderers of the city recruited by Barbara Gordon.

The new serialization dedicated to her – "Shadow of the BatGirl" – reached the shelves of the comics shops on January 29th, in Italy, obviously, we will have to wait a little longer. Meanwhile, at the bottom of the article you can see several tables in preview, so as to understand if the graphic style can attract you or not despite its target audience.

The screenwriter of the opera, Sarah Kuhn, expressed to Polygon microphones all his enthusiasm for the project:

"As an American / Asian writer, I'm always looking for opportunities to tell stories with Asian-American protagonists. I thought a Cassandra series was a risky bet, I never thought it would come true."

The final issue of Doomsday Clock kicked off DC Comics' 5G project. The conclusion of the series also may have winked at a crossover between Marvel and DC.

